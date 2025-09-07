5th EMRS Sports Meet Begins in Sircilla

Karimnagar:SC, ST and minorities welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with government whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, inaugurated the 5th Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) games and sports meet at Konaraopet mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Laxman Kumar said the state government is committed to strengthening EMRS schools by sanctioning special funds, noting that ₹740 crore has been released for tribal gram panchayats since he assumed charge. He commended the organisers for arranging the event in a short time and directed that the competitions be conducted smoothly, adhering to rules without causing inconvenience to students.

The minister urged students to dream big, drawing inspiration from former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and to honour their parents’ trust by working hard.

MLA Aadi Srinivas highlighted the government’s efforts to provide quality education to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, which has helped produce doctors, engineers, lawyers and collectors.

District collector Sandeep Kumar Jha encouraged students to participate with enthusiasm, noting that sports build character and that many Telangana athletes could be selected for national-level competitions.

EMRS secretary Seetha Mahalakshmi informed that from the 1,200 students representing 23 schools, 300 will be selected to represent the state in the national EMRS games. She urged participants to uphold sportsmanship, recalling last year’s medal victories.

Mount Everest conqueror Malavath Poorna, a former Gurukulam student, inspired the participants by sharing her journey. She emphasised that despite humble beginnings, determination and stepping out of one’s comfort zone are key to achieving greatness, and society supports those who pursue noble goals.