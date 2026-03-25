59 Govt School Students Selected for ISRO Visit

HYDERABAD: Fifty-nine government school students from Telangana, along with six teachers, will travel to Isro’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as part of the Har Indian Ka Moonshot — 2026 programme, after being selected through state-level competitions, according to SCERT.

The students were chosen through artwork and essay writing competitions and will travel by two TGSRTC buses arranged for the visit. The programme was flagged off from ZPHS Nagole in Hyderabad by SCERT Director G. Ramesh.

Addressing the students, Ramesh spoke about the role of scientific inquiry and innovation, saying young minds would play a role in the country’s future. The visit will give students exposure to India’s space research activities at Sriharikota.

The programme is being organised by SCERT in collaboration with the Agastya Foundation and Planetary Society of India. Officials said the visit is part of efforts to connect classroom learning with real-world science.