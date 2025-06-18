58 Lakh Farmers Receive Rs 5,215-Cr Rythu Bharosa in 3 Days

Hyderabad: The Congress government has disbursed Rs 5,215.26 crore towards the biannual Rythu Bharosa incentive to the bank accounts of over 58 lakh farmers in the last three days by Wednesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the disbursement of Rs 6,000 per acre Rythu Bharosa for kharif season to all farmers irrespective of extent of land they own and promised to cover all farmers within nine days by releasing Rs 9,000 crore. By Wednesday, 58.04 lakh farmers owning up to four acres each received the Rythu Bharosa.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, agriculture minister Tummala Nagaswara Rao confirmed the release of Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers across the state, with a total of Rs 5,215.26 crore disbursed in just three days.

Nagaswara Rao said that the state government has released an additional Rs 1,313.53 crore on Wednesday, covering an additional 21.89 lakh acres and benefiting over 6.33 lakh farmers. He stressed that the government is on track to meet the Chief Minister’s commitment of crediting Rs 9,000 crore to farmers' accounts within nine days.

“By the third day, we have successfully credited Rythu Bharosa funds to the accounts of farmers, ensuring that no farmer, regardless of the extent of their landholding, is left behind. We are determined to deliver on our promise,” said Nagaswara Rao. He assured that all farmers, regardless of land size, would receive the Rythu Bharosa support.

Tummala asserted that BRS leaders have no moral right to question the state government on the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He pointed out the previous BRS government had failed to provide timely funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the monsoon season. “In most instances, the Rythu Bandhu funds were always delayed and often reached farmers only by October. The BRS government has never credited over Rs 5,000 crore in just three days for farmers,” he added.

Nagaswara Rao criticised the previous BRS government and accused them of mismanaging finances, which led to the present economic distress. He claimed that under the current Congress regime, Telangana has become a role model for the nation in terms of farmer welfare. “The previous BRS government failed to deliver assistance on time, while we, within a year and a half, have spent nearly Rs 77,000 crore on farmer welfare,” said the minister.

He also praised the state’s farmer loan waiver scheme, claiming that Telangana was the only state to have fully implemented the Rs 2 lakh farmer loan waiver, benefiting lakhs of farmers across the state. “Our government has increased the investment support under the Rythu Bharosa scheme from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per acre, and we are committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers at all costs,” Nagaswara Rao said.

Nagaswara Rao stated that despite the state's financial challenges, the government has prioritised farmer welfare, and the state will continue to lead the country in farmer-centric policies. “We have a clear commitment to the welfare of our farmers, and this disbursement is proof of our dedication. Our government stands firm on the side of Telangana’s farmers, and we will continue to uphold their interests above all else,” Nagaswara Rao asserted.

He warned the BRS leadership to refrain from criticising the government. "If they continue to do so, Telangana’s farmers will never forgive them," he stated.