57-day Chandi Vishwa Shanti maha yagam at Ayodhya from Nov. 2

Hyderabad: A one-of-its-kind 57-day Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Satha Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam will be performed at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya from November 2 to December 28.



This yagam, in response to a call given by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, is aimed at promoting Sanathana Dharma, world peace and universal well-being.

In a media interaction here on Monday, organisers from Hyderabad, who are part of the arrangements, said that there were myriad benefits for mankind from the maha yagam,

D.S.N. Murthy, chief coordinator, said, “around one lakh chandi homam gundams would be installed on the historic occasion, while there will be rudrabhishekam on all the 57 days continues along with Sri Rama Kalyanam. Two days will be allotted to those from the city keen on taking part in the rituals. We are corresponding with the railways to arrange for additional trains to Ayodhya during those days.”

Dr G. Venketeshwar Rao said, “This is the first time that an auspicious event of this magnitude is being held in kaliyug.”

Meanwhile, spiritual scientist V.S.N. Murthy said, “This yagam is for uniting people from all sections of society, irrespective of caste and creed. This is a call to imbibe positive thinking and a positive approach towards life.”