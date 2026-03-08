56 Graduate At ACDS Convocation

Hyderabad: The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) in Secunderabad held its silver jubilee convocation on Saturday, marking 25 years of training dental professionals for the armed forces community.







A total of 56 students graduated, including 38 with Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees and 18 with Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) degrees. The college, established in 2001 under the Army Welfare Education Society, is affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended the ceremony as chief guest and congratulated the graduates. He highlighted the institution’s role in producing skilled dental professionals while upholding the discipline and service values associated with the armed forces. Deekshita Reddy, who secured the first rank in the BDS programme, received the Shaheed Naik Jadunath Singh Param Vir Chakra Award, named after thesoldier who was posthumously awarded India’s highest gallantry honour. Major General Ajay Mishra, General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, also attended the event along with Sridhar Babu, Christina Z.Chongthu, Ramesh Reddy, and Rajesh Reddy. Officials said the convocation marked a key milestone for the college, whichwas established to provide professional education opportunities to the wards of Army personnel and war widows while contributing to dental healthcare training in the region.