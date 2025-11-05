556th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Devji Celebrated with Devotion in Hyderabad

Thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrated it with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion. Celebrations were marked by offering prayers to Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, recitations of Gurbani Keertans and serving of Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) to devotees.

The major celebrations of the concluding event was jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar on Wednesday where thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faith participated in the mass congregation by offering prayers to Guru Granth SahIb Ji (Holy Scripture of Sikhs) at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The Prabhandak Committee, Presidents, Satvinder Singh Bagga (GSGSS), Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS), Jaspal Singh Tuteja (GSGSS Vice President), General Secretaries, Jagmohan Singh (GSS), Joginder Singh Mujral (GSGSS), Secretary, Harpreet Singh Gulati (GSS) and other committee members said that the mass congregation began this morning at 11 am continued up to 4 pm and was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (Holy Hymns) by the renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh Preachers).