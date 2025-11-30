552 Drunk Drivers Booked in Hyderabad; Sajjanar Warns of Zero Tolerance

Hyderabad: During a special drunk-driving enforcement drive, Hyderabad traffic police booked 552 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, in a press release issued on Sunday, reaffirmed that there will be “zero tolerance on drunk and drive violations” and said the special drive will continue. Joint Commissioner of Traffic D. Joel Davis urged commuters to cooperate with the traffic police or face strict legal action.

Of the 552 booked, 438 were two-wheeler riders, 45 were three-wheeler drivers, 69 were four-wheeler drivers, and the rest operated other vehicles.

The breakdown of Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels recorded:

– 127 cases between 30–50 mg

– 212 cases between 51–100 mg

– 112 cases between 101–150 mg

– 64 cases between 151–200 mg

– 27 cases between 201–250 mg

– 8 cases above 300 mg

Officials said the crackdown will continue to ensure road safety across the city.