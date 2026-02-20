55-Years-Old Man Killed By Drunk Son

Nalgonda: A 55-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son at Bandameedigudem in Shaligouraram mandal of Nalgonda district after midnight on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Burra Sathaiah, who lived with his wife and son.

According to the police, Sathaiah argued with his son Balakrishna, 32, for returning home late in an inebriated condition. During the altercation, Balakrishna allegedly assaulted his father and forcibly threw him onto the cement concrete road in front of the house. Sathaiah sustained a head injury and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Shaligouraram police reached the scene and shifted the body to the Government Hospital at Nakrekal for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, Lingamma, police registered a case against Balakrishna and took him into custody. Investigation is underway.