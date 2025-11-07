55 Cyber Fraudsters Held in Hyderabad in Oct; Rs.62.34 Lakh Refunded to Victims

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police Station of Hyderabad registered 196 FIRs in October 2025 and arrested 55 accused in different cases. An amount of Rs.62.34 lakh was refunded to the victims.

The zonal cyber cells registered 130 FIRs, arrested 29 individuals in 27 cases and refunded Rs.18.22 lakh to the victims. These 55 accused possess 61 bank accounts and a total of around 107 crore transactions carried out in these bank accounts.

The arrested accused was found to be involved in 136 cases across India, including 45 cases within Telangana, according to Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, M Srinivasulu. During the special operations in October 2025, the Cyber Crime police arrested 55 individuals from eight different States across India in connection with 33 cybercrime cases.

Among the cases, business frauds were two, credit card, insurance, loan and job fraud was one each while digital arrest scams were five. Investment and trading frauds were 18, while social media related offences were four.

Accused involvement in cases State wise – 24 were from Andhra Pradesh, seven from Gujarat, six from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka, five from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Delhi, Haryana and Bihar and 45 from Telangana.

As many as 31 mobile phones, 14, one passbook, nine ATM, Debit cards, two laptops, three shell company stamps and two SIM cards.

In a public advisory, the police advised the general public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to fraudulent activities being carried out through various online platforms. Cyber fraudsters are constantly adopting new methods to deceive innocent citizens.

If anyone became a victim to any such cyber fraud, immediate reporting can help in freezing and recovering part or the entire lost amount. The victim could call helpline: 1930 or report it online: www.cybercrime.gov.in.