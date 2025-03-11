540 Indians Rescued From Cybercrime Racket in Thailand

Hyderabad: A special flight will bring back about 270 Indians who were rescued from cyberfraud operators in Thailand on Monday. A second flight will bring back another 270 Indians on Tuesday.

These 540 Indians, including 42 from the Telugu states, had been trapped in cyberfraud cafés in Thailand. Sources said swift arrangements were made to bring back the Indians due to the efforts of Union minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Indians were taken to Mae Sot, Thailand, from where they would be flown to Delhi.

These individuals had gone abroad seeking jobs but fell into the trap of cybercriminals. Fraudsters, operating from Thailand, lured them with fake job offers through local agents. Once they arrived, they were sold to cyber fraud cafés in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. There, they were forced to commit online crimes and were tortured with electric shocks if they refused.

The case came to light when Madhukar Reddy, a young man from Rangapet village, Telangana, was reported to be trapped in one such café called his family members, who in turn informed Sanjay.

Sanjay wrote the Ministry of External Affairs and alerted the diplomatic offices in Myanmar and Thailand. In response, the Myanmar government deployed its army to rescue the captives. Now, with coordinated efforts between India and Myanmar, all victims are being safely brought back home.