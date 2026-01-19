 Top
54 Inspectors Transferred in Hyderabad

Telangana
19 Jan 2026 12:41 PM IST

Around 26 Inspectors working in Central Crime Station (CCS), Cybercrimes Wing, Task Force and other police stations were asked to report at the Commissioner's Office till further orders

The police department has transferred as many as 54 Inspectors in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on administrative grounds with immediate effect. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The police department has transferred as many as 54 Inspectors in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

An order to this effect was issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. He asked the officials concerned to relieve the Inspectors immediately with instructions to report at their new place of postings and report compliance.

Around 26 Inspectors working in Central Crime Station (CCS), Cybercrimes Wing, Task Force and other police stations were asked to report at the Commissioner's Office till further orders.


