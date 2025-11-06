53 L Families Getting Free Power in TG: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government is providing free electricity up to 200 units to 53 lakh families across Telangana under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. In Vikarabad district alone, 2.47 lakh families are benefitting, including 1.43 lakh poor households. In the Parigi constituency, 44,500 homes are receiving free power, he said while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating several development works in the constituency on Wednesday.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the government is paying Rs.42 crore to the electricity department for Vikarabad district and Rs.2,830 crore every month statewide to supply free power to poor families. He announced that Rs.1,000 crore worth of electricity infrastructure works have been sanctioned for Parigi, including one 400 kV substation, one 220 kV, one 33/11 kV, and nine others to strengthen the power network and support industrial growth.

He praised Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy for securing Rs.3,000 crore for the Navy radar station project in Vikarabad district, neglected by the previous BRS government for a decade, and said the project would create employment opportunities for local youth. Referring to the recent Chevella road accident, Bhatti said the government is extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

He said the road from Manneguda to Bijapur, approved during undivided Andhra Pradesh, was ignored by the previous regime, and that the Congress government had cleared NGT-2 hurdles to expedite the four-lane project. Criticising the Opposition, Bhatti Vikramarka said those accusing the Congress of neglecting the poor had no record of achievements. He questioned the BRS over its unfulfilled promises of three-acre land for the poor, jobs for every household, Bangaru Telangana and irrigation expansion.

Accusing the BRS of massive corruption in the Rs.1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram project, Bhatti Vikramarka recalled how its leaders mocked NREGA workers during the UPA era. He said the Congress government has sanctioned Rs.3,500 double-bedroom houses per constituency, totalling 4.5 lakh units at Rs.5 lakh each, and challenged the Opposition to witness the progress of construction.

He added that 93 lakh families are receiving fine rice and medical benefits up to Rs.10 lakh under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme. The government, he said, has filled 60,000 jobs and is pursuing legal measures to ensure Group-1 recruitment. Bhatti Vikramarka said Rs.1.6 lakh crore has been spent on welfare programmes and that 100 integrated schools with world-class standards are being established across the state.

He announced that the government will conduct “Prajabata” programmes under the electricity department three times a week to directly reach people, resolve their grievances and promote solar power generation.