5.28 Lakh Students to Sit SSC Exams from March 14

Hyderabad:More than 5.28 lakh students across 2,676 centres in Telangana will appear for the SSC Public Examinations beginning March 14, the office of the Director of Government Examinations announced. The exams will continue until April 16.

Officials said hall tickets have been dispatched to schools through Speed Post. Students and schools can also download hall tickets from the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in starting Thursday, March 5.

Access has additionally been enabled via WhatsApp, where students can obtain their hall tickets by sending a “Hi” message to 8096958096, followed by the text “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026.”



To assist students during the examination period, the office has set up a round-the-clock control room. Queries and requests for support can be directed to 040-23230942.

