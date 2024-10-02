5,214 kgs of ganja and other narcotics seized in last 9 months in Telangana

Hyderabad: A whopping 5,214 kgs of ganja and other narcotics were seized in the last nine months during the crackdown launched by the Prohibition and Excise department against sale of ganja and other narcotics in the State since January 2024.



In all, 1,445 people were arrested in 842 cases registered against them after seizing 25,214 kgs of narcotic substances especially ganja from their possession, Prohibition and Excise department Director VB Kamalasan Reddy said on Wednesday. Stating that the department was leaving no stone unturned in its crackdown against ganja in the State, he said 1,663 ganja plants, 3,735 kgs hashish, 411 kgs of ganja oil in addition to other narcotic substances.

The department carried out ganja seizures in large quantities in Khammam and Hyderabad. Of the total seizure from January to September 2024, a majority of narcotics were seized in September. At least 191 people were arrested in September after booking 95 cases and as many as 984 kgs of ganja was seized from them. Most of them were arrested from twin cities, especially those residing in Dhoolpet and Mangalhat.

Of the 95 cases, 43 cases were registered in Dhoolpet and Mangalhat, officials said. Owing to the stern action initiated by the excise department, a majority of ganja sellers were behind the bars and some even went underground fearing the arrest.

Appreciating the staff for their continuous efforts in taking action against the accused, Reddy said the department would intensify action against the actual persons who are behind the entire network of ganja selling in the city.

As surveillance between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh order stepped up to contain ganja smuggling, several peddlers were found to be getting other narcotics from Bangalore and Goa. The department, however, thwarted their attempts on several occasions by arresting them, officials said.



