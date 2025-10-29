52 BJP Teams to Conduct Padayatras for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad:The Telangana BJP has deployed 160 senior leaders, including MPs, MLAs, former ministers, and party workers, in 52 teams to conduct padayatras and door-to-door campaigns across 70 major colonies, bastis and adjoining areas as part of its mega padayatra for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. The party termed it as a 'carpet bombing campaign' in support of its candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy.

The outreach was led by party state president N. Ramchander Rao in Erragadda, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy at Yellareddyguda, BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna at Jawaharnagar, and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman at Kalyannagar.



Former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao campaigned in MadhuranNagar, while BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy walked with party cadres in Ambedkarnagar. Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy led the campaign in Shaikpet, and Medchal MP Etala Rajender, P.L. Srinivas and Manohar Reddy toured Sri Krishnanagar A Block. Former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy participated in the padayatra at Hylam Colony.



Kishan Reddy and Ram Chandra Rao blamed the Congress and BRS governments for civic neglect, corruption and rising unemployment. He alleged that both parties had betrayed the people with false promises, leaving Hyderabad’s infrastructure in disarray. Kishan Reddy highlighted the Centre’s initiatives for urban development while Ramchander Rao promised comprehensive development under a “double-engine” government.



Maheshwar Reddy accused the Congress government of governance failures and corruption, asserting that only the Modi-led central government had delivered consistent national progress. Medchal-Malkajgiri MP Rajender echoed grassroots discontent, citing stalled pensions, poor sanitation, and broken promises. He argued that Jubilee Hills would see real development only if the BJP won, stressing that public trust in the Congress and the BRS had eroded. Rajender called for a decisive mandate for the BJP to ensure clean, accountable administration.