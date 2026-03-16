5,008 Anganwadi Centres In Telangana To Be Upgraded

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy announced that the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned the upgradation of more than 5,008 Anganwadi centres in Telangana into Saksham Anganwadis, aimed at delivering improved nutrition, early childhood care and education. An allocation of Rs. 30.04 crore has been made for the state.

In his statement, Kishan Reddy explained that under the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan Scheme, the ministry of women and child development is strengthening 2 lakh Anganwadi centres located in government buildings across the country. These upgraded centres will feature LED screens, water filters, poshan vatika, early childhood education material and building-as-learning-aid paintings.

He added that the supplementary nutrition programme provides nutritional support for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, bridging the gap between recommended dietary allowance and average daily intake. Fortified rice is being supplied to Anganwadi centres to meet micronutrient requirements and control anaemia among women and children. Greater emphasis is being placed on the use of millets at least once a week for hot cooked meals and take-home rations.

In a social media post, Kishan Reddy also noted that the Railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet is nearly 85 per cent complete. Constructed at a cost of `521.36 crore, the facility will strengthen the country’s rolling stock manufacturing capacity and boost regional industrial growth.

Spread across 160 acres, the unit will house a main shop, test shop, paint shop, administrative facilities, internal railway tracks and utilities. Designed as a flexible manufacturing hub for rolling stock, including next-generation intercity trains, the facility also features a 13.15-km internal railway track network to integrate with the main railway system.