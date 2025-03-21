500 Sheep Perish in Fire Accident in Warangal

Warangal: At least 500 sheep were killed in a fire accident at a sheep farm near Mattikota, close to Fort Warangal, on Thursday night. Police have registered a case and are investigating based on a complaint filed by Laxman, the farm owner.

Upon being alerted by locals, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Authorities are probing whether the incident was accidental or if the fire was deliberately set. The estimated loss due to the death of the sheep is around Rs 30 lakh.



