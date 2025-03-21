 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

500 Sheep Perish in Fire Accident in Warangal

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 March 2025 12:48 PM IST

The estimated loss due to the death of the sheep is around Rs 30 lakh.

500 Sheep Perish in Fire Accident in Warangal
x
Upon being alerted by locals, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames.

Warangal: At least 500 sheep were killed in a fire accident at a sheep farm near Mattikota, close to Fort Warangal, on Thursday night. Police have registered a case and are investigating based on a complaint filed by Laxman, the farm owner.

Upon being alerted by locals, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Authorities are probing whether the incident was accidental or if the fire was deliberately set. The estimated loss due to the death of the sheep is around Rs 30 lakh.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
warangal fire accident 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X