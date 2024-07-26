500 martial arts students attend Gasshuku training camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 500 martial arts students, including men and women from three different countries and six states, attended the first international "Traditional Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do" (TOGKF) Gasshuku training camp organized in Hyderabad, for the first time.

The two-day Gasshuku (basic and combat and self-defence training) session is being conducted by Shihan Yoshinori Yonesato, seventh dan dan black belt TOGKF Honbu Dojo instructor and Uchi Desi (direct student) of most world popular in Okinawan traditional- Sensei Morio Higaonna.

Shihan Yoshinori, arrived from Okinawa to teach basics to beginners, and self defence and combat techniques to seniors in Gasshuku (rigorous training) organised by M. Vijayakumar, chief Instructor south zone TOGKF-India, at Tirumala Gardens, Malkajgiri on Friday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Shihan Yoshinori, said he was proud to be the direct student of Sensai Morio Higaonna, who is one of the legendary Okinawan TOGKF masters popular in the world.

"Traditional Okinawa Goju Ryu Karate-do is a challenging art. It will test you emotionally, mentally and physically. "Like anything in life the more you put into it, the more you will gain," Yoshinori said.

Through dedicated practice you will become physically strong, and mentally and emotionally resilient. Developing your character, mind, and body is a key goal of the TOGKF, Yoshinori, said.

Our purpose is to spread the traditional Okinawan style not for commercial basis as sports Karate in the mainland of Japan, but everyone should be benefited with our self-defence that can save lives in emergency and unavoidable situations, Yoshinori, added.