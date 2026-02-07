50 Years On, St Mary's Classmates Reunite

Hyderabad: Fifty years after passing out, former students of St Mary’s Boys High School, Secunderabad, from the 1976 SSC batch are coming together for their first formal alumni reunion — a golden jubilee meet planned for February 23 on the school campus.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, that many of the alumni grew up reading, organisers said they hoped to reconnect with their classmates of half a century ago. “This is a paper most of us grew up reading, and we know many from our batch still read it even today. We are hoping this reaches classmates we have lost touch with, or their families, so they can pass on the message and help them get in touch with us,” said Anand S Kumar, convener of the reunion. He can be contacted at 98480 54700.

The reunion, titled Milan, is being organised to trace and reconnect classmates from a time before alumni networks, social media groups or digital records. The batch had four sections, each with over 60 students. Organisers say they have traced around 85 classmates so far, with about 100 expected to attend in person, travelling from Hyderabad, other parts of India, the United States and Dubai.

The 1976 batch includes alumni who later made their mark in public service, science, sports and healthcare. Among them are B. Sunil Kumar, who represented India in hockey; A.V. Timothy Paul, state‑level cricketer and retired deputy commissioner of income tax; senior doctors such as Dr Sriramachandra Murty; scientists like Dr Radhakrishna of CSIR‑IICT; and healthcare professionals including Gasper David. Former forensic department head Y.S. Prasad and education adviser V.V. Ramana are also part of the cohort.

“We grew up without phones, without social media, but with strong friendships. Coming back after 50 years reminds us how much the school shaped our discipline and values,” said Gasper David.

Teachers from that period are also expected to attend, including former physics teacher Inna Reddy, now 85, and mathematics teacher Gyan Reddy, 75. Former principal A. Marri Reddy is being remembered for his leadership during that era.

Sunil K, vice‑principal of St Mary’s High School and a former student, said: “This marks the first‑ever SSC batch of St Mary’s Boys School to come together for a golden jubilee reunion. Seeing them return after five decades strengthens the bond between the school and its alumni.”

Founded in 1885, St Mary’s has seen alumni support the school through financial help and learning resources. Organisers say this reunion could lead to the formation of a formal alumni group, something the school has never had until now.