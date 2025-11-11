50 Years On, Godavari Express Rules the Route

Hyderabad: Half a century after it first began operations between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the iconic Godavari Express continues to be one of the most sought-after trains on the route — even outpacing modern services like the Vande Bharat Express in popularity.

Despite more than 15 trains now connecting the two cities, including two Vande Bharat Express services and the Duronto Express, the Godavari Express remains in high demand.

On Tuesday, the IRCTC reservation chart for January 6, 2026, showed a waiting list of 128 for sleeper class tickets. By contrast, seats on the Vande Bharat and Duronto Express trains were still available. The 20834 Vande Bharat departs Hyderabad at 3 pm and takes 8 hours 35 minutes to reach Visakhapatnam, while the 20707 Vande Bharat leaves at 5.05 am and takes 8 hours 45 minutes. The 22204 Duronto Express completes the journey in 10 hours 15 minutes — yet none of them match the Godavari Express in popularity.

The Godavari Express leaves Hyderabad at 5.30 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 5.55 am, stopping at key stations including Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Anakapalle.

Frequent travellers say its timing, comfort and reliability make the Godavari Express their first choice. “I’ve been travelling on this train since 1992. It’s punctual, well-maintained and very convenient. The only challenge is getting a reservation,” said B. Sandhya Rani, a resident of Sagar Apartments, Liberty.

Introduced on February 1, 1974, the train celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Passengers fondly refer to it as one of the most “well-behaved” trains on the Indian Railways network — a symbol of reliability that continues to stand the test of time.