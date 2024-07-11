50 Sub-contractors on Kaleshwaram Probe Commission Radar

Hyderabad: The Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose led Commission of Inquiry investigating irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme barrages, is learnt to have identified that around 50 entities were given sub-contracts for various works, and is planning to probe their scope of work, and follow the money trail.

It may be recalled that the Commission was set up by the state government to inquire into irregularities in planning, execution and construction of the Sundilla, Annaram, and Medigadda barrages that developed problems, all of which came to light last October.

The Commission has also recently decided to expand its probe into the circumstances that led to flooding of pump houses of the Kaleshwaram project as the flooding could have a direct relation to the location of the barrages, and how the barrages were put to use, among other related issues.

It is learnt that the Commission has decided that it will require the services of a chartered accountant and a lawyer to check on the sub-contracts in detail and follow the money trail. It may be recalled that the Vigilance and Enforcement Wing which too was tasked with investigating the irregularities, had strongly pitched for tracing how funds of the project were transferred. The Late Rajiv Ratan, the senior IPS officer who was heading the V&E probe and submitted an interim report to the government, was a strong votary of following the money trail.