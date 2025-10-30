50% Paddy, 80% Maize Crop Damaged in Warangal

Warangal: Cyclone Montha has caused widespread devastation to standing crops, plunging farmers into distress as ready-to-harvest produce was destroyed by sudden unseasonal rains and strong winds. The heavy rainfall over the past few days has left thousands of acres of paddy, maize, and cotton submerged or flattened across the erstwhile Warangal district.

Preliminary estimates suggest that over 50 per cent of the 2,15,723 acres of paddy in the district, mostly in the early stages of growth, has been damaged. Maize that farmers had laid out for drying after harvest suffered an estimated 70-80 per cent loss, while cotton and chilli crops were also badly affected, with a severe drop in chilli flowers.

In Mahbubabad district, farmers are in deep distress after about 30 acres of paddy were damaged in Tarasingh Thanda, including three acres of harvest-ready paddy belonging to farmer Saidulu. In Ayodhyapuram village of Guduru mandal, farmer B. Veeraiah lost eight acres of paddy, while in Kommalavanch village of Narasimhulapeta mandal, 20 acres of paddy were destroyed by heavy rains.

In Jangaon district, farmer Madikanti Anjaneyulu of Vadlakonda village lamented that four acres of his paddy field were submerged, making it impossible to use harvesting machines. Farmer Gadagoni Sudharshan of Narsampet mandal said his harvest-ready paddy was flattened and his early-stage chilli crop inundated after an adjacent irrigation tank overflowed.

Farmers across the affected regions are now urgently appealing to the government and agricultural officials to conduct a speedy assessment of the losses and release compensation to help them recover from the financial blow.