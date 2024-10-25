50 Monkeys Found Dead in Vemulwada; Telangana Police Launch Investigation

VEMULAWADA: In a shocking incident, around 50 monkey carcasses were discovered on Friday within the Nampally area of the Vemulwada municipal limits. While the exact cause and location of the killings remain unclear, locals reported that unknown persons had dumped the bodies at the scene.

Animal welfare activist Adulapuram Goutham, who visited the site, filed a formal complaint with the Vemulwada town police. Goutham urged authorities to act promptly, highlighting that killing animals is a punishable offense under Section 11(1) (9) (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha. The police have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.



