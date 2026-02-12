50 Monkeys Die in Warangal Capture Tragedy

Warangal: A local governing body’s attempt to address the monkey menace ended in tragedy, with as many as 50 monkeys dying in Nallabelli mandal of Narsampet constituency on Wednesday.

The animals reportedly suffocated and sustained internal injuries after being crammed into small cages without ventilation or safety measures.

The incident followed an election promise by the Nallabelli Gram Panchayat to rid the village of monkeys. A professional catching team from Tamil Nadu was hired on Tuesday to trap and relocate the animals to the Kaleshwaram forests. However, the captured monkeys were left overnight in overcrowded cages, leading to panic and fighting among them. By morning, villagers discovered dozens of carcasses, while survivors appeared severely traumatised.

The discovery sparked outrage among locals and animal welfare activists, who condemned the unscientific and cruel methods used. They pointed out that capturing wildlife requires strict forest department protocols, which were ignored.

In a twist, the Gram Panchayat lodged a police complaint against the hired agency, accusing it of negligence and failure to shift the monkeys immediately. The team defended itself, claiming plans to redistribute the animals into larger cages were disrupted when the monkeys turned aggressive.

Forest officials remained unavailable for comment on permits or oversight. Meanwhile, activists have demanded a high-level probe and cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against those responsible.