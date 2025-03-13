50 acres land in Nagaram village is Bhoodan land, HC informed

Hyderabad:Addressing the long-standing row over Bhoodan land in Nagaram village of Maheshwaram mandal, the state government has submitted to the High Court that around acres 50 guntas of land in survey number 181 and 182 of the is Bhoodan land and the transactions done over the said land was invalid.

Principal secretary (revenue) Navin Mittal, who is also the competent authority of Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board furnished a detailed counter to the High Court explaining that out of acres 103.22 guntas of total extent of patta land in survey numbers 181 and 182, its owner Mohd. Haji Khan donated 50 acres of land to Bhoodan Yagna Samithi in respect of Sy. No. 47 (Old) Sy. No. 181 and 182 (New) and relinquished in Rajinama in Form-I before the tahsildar, Ibrahimpatnam taluka, Hyderabad district on March 15, 1956.



Further, he submitted that as per Sec.13 (4) of the Act, once a declaration of donation is made under Sec.12 and is accepted by the Tahsildar as under Sec.14 (3) r/w 14(6) and confirmed by the Bhoodan Samiti, the donation of the land shall be irrevocable and all the rights, title and interests of the donor shall stand transferred to, and shall vest with the Bhoodan Yagna Board.



Mittal brought to the notice of the court that even after donation of the land from pattadar, revenue officials had not made entries in this regard, taking advantage of which multiple transactions have been executed over the said land.



He also submitted that they had taken suo moto case on this issue and issued notices to all concerned parties for identifying unauthorised transactions on Bhoodan lands. He also submitted that the hearing of all parties was concluded on February 15 and it is reserved for orders.



However, he requested the High Court to permit two weeks for filing a detailed counter affidavit after the issuance of orders of the suo-moto case.



He had filed this counter affidavit, following the directions by the High Court over objections to the issue of pattadar pass books to the then Rangareddy district collector Amoy Kumar and Maheshwaram tahsildar to other parties and allowing the transactions over the disputed land. It is pertinent to note that even after the status quo orders, the then collector office issued proceedings declaring them as patta lands. Moreover, according to revenue department, it was noted that the 50 acres of land donated to Bhoodan Yagna Board was allotted to ten eligible beneficiaries, five acres each vide proceedings dated April 22, 2006. But, there is no mention about the beneficiaries.

The division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, considering the request of Mittal for furnishing the orders of the revenue department in suo moto case, directed him to file the decision of the government within two weeks.