5-yr-old Boy Dies After Falling In Well

HYDERABAD: After nearly 12 hours of continuous effort, officials from the Chandrayangutta fire station, along with the disaster response force (DRF) and Mailardevpally police, recovered the body of a five-year-old boy who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep well while playing near his house in Laxmiguda on Tuesday.

According to fire officers, the child fell into the uncovered well at around 10.30 am while playing with his four-year-old brother in an isolated area near their home. The younger sibling, unaware of what had happened, did not raise an alarm for nearly an hour. It was only when their father stepped out to look for the missing child that the incident came to light.

Upon realising the boy had likely fallen into the well, the family alerted the police, who in turn informed the Chandrayangutta fire station and DRF. The rescue operation began at approximately 11.59 am. Due to the depth of the well, officials had to dewater nearly 30 feet to gain access. Debris inside the well further complicated the operation.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, fire officer S. Srikanth said, “The well was man-made and not covered. People in the area had also cut down trees and dumped them into the well as it was no longer in use. That made the operation time-taking.”

The boy’s body was recovered at around 12.35 midnight and handed over to the Mailardevpally police, who shifted it to the Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Mailardevpally inspector P. Narender said, “There was a seven-foot wall barring entry near the well, but a portion of it was closed with sticks, leaving a one-foot gap. They unknowingly entered and this happened.” The Mailardevpally police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.