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5 Youngsters Drown in Godavari River in Bhadrachalam

Telangana
20 March 2026 1:33 PM IST

The district administration deployed expert swimmers to retrieve bodies from the river: Police

5 Youngsters Drown in Godavari River in Bhadrachalam
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Five youngsters drowned in Godavari River in Bhadrachalam on Friday afternoon. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Five youngsters drowned in Godavari River in Bhadrachalam on Friday afternoon.

Around seven youngsters entered the river to take bath at Gollagudem sand ramp. While taking bath, five youngsters got drowned while others managed to reach the river bund safely.

On receiving information from them, the district administration deployed expert swimmers to retrieve bodies from the river. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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