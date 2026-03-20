5 Youngsters Drown in Godavari River in Bhadrachalam
The district administration deployed expert swimmers to retrieve bodies from the river: Police
Hyderabad: Five youngsters drowned in Godavari River in Bhadrachalam on Friday afternoon.
Around seven youngsters entered the river to take bath at Gollagudem sand ramp. While taking bath, five youngsters got drowned while others managed to reach the river bund safely.On receiving information from them, the district administration deployed expert swimmers to retrieve bodies from the river. More details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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