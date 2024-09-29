5-year-old boy abducted from Kazipet railway station

Warangal: A five-year-old boy on Saturday went missing from the railway station when his parents went to bring him food here at Kazipet in Hanamkonda.



According to SI V. Naveen, the couple had two sons aged five and three. They live by begging at the railway station, bus stand and masjids.



They came to Kazipet railway station on Saturday morning and made their elder son sit in front of the railway institute gate. Husband Masood went into the railway station for begging while his wife Kousar carried her young son to get some food.



When she came back, she did not find her elder son. Both husband and wife searched in the surroundings and then lodged a complaint with the police.



After observing the CCTV cameras, it was learnt that a couple from the same community picked the boy and escaped from the place. A kidnap case was registered and an investigation was started.

