5 Women Held for Trafficking Tribals

Providing details to the media, Asifabad DSP Ramanujam said that local gangs were found to be involved in human trafficking, and two women from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district had been sold to individuals in Jarva village, Madhya Pradesh.

He stated that five of the accused women have been arrested, while the remaining are absconding. All have been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

The DSP added that a special police team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh to apprehend the remaining accused. According to the DSP, the two rescued victims informed the police that they were sold for ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh respectively by members of the local gang.

Police also revealed that a missing case involving a woman from Vadigondi village in Asifabad mandal had been registered a year ago, which helped lead to the uncovering of the trafficking network. Additionally, a case has been registered against a police constable named Haridas, who was found to be involved in the trafficking operation. He was posted in Tiryani in 2019 and has since been suspended from service.



