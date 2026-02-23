5 Passengers Suffer Injuries as RTC Bus Fell from Bridge in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Five persons suffered injuries after TGSRTC bus in which they were travelling fell from a bridge at Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district on Monday morning. The condition of the injured passengers is serious, according to police.

The villagers, who were on the way to attend agriculture work, alerted the police. The police then rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. The accident occurred when the bus was proceeding towards Adilabad from Asifabad.

The locals complained that several accidents occur regularly on the narrow bridge putting the lives of motorists at risk.