Kamareddy Reels Under Deluge; Officials Alert People

KAMAREDDY: Heavy rain lashed Kamareddy town and other parts of the district on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear. Several colonies including Bathukamma kunta, Ayyappanagar, Vasavinagar, Vidyanagar, NGOs colony in Kamareddy remained marooned, while vast stretches of agricultural fields were inundated.

Station road, Sircilla road, JPN road and Subhash Road witnessed heavy water flow. Low lying areas witnessed heavy water flow. The people worried over the huge inundation of flood water. In view of Sunday holiday, students escaped from the heavy rain problem in Kamareddy town.

Heavy rains caused severe damage to old National Highway 44 in Kamareddy. The vehicular traffic was delayed due to heavy rain in and around Kamareddy. Meanwhile, inflows into river Manjeera and other rivulets continued at various places. Meanwhile, the district administration alerted the people over heavy rains.

As heavy rains are lashing the district, collector Ashish Sangwan said that the people should remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents. In view of the recent problems caused by heavy rains, the collector directed officials from the village level to the district level to stay active on the ground.

Collector said the public to remain cautious, avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, and refrain from fishing or taking cattle and sheep near water bodies. People are advised to follow government instructions and in case of any emergency, immediately contact the toll-free number 08468-220069 set up at the Collectorate to assist the district administration. Additionally, officials have been directed to regularly update the district administration on the situation village-wise, mandal-wise, and municipality-wise.