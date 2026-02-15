5 Nabbed in Nandagiri Hills Robbery

Hyderabad:Jubilee Hills police, along with east and north zone task force teams, arrested three more accused in the theft of jewellery worth ₹1.3 crore from a house at Nandagiri Hills, taking the total number of those held to five. Three suspects remain absconding, police said.

Those arrested so far are Ramesh Bahadur Chand (main execution role), Janak Kumar Bikram Shahi (receiver of stolen property), Lalit Bahadur Chand (financial assistance and harbouring), Madan Khatri (employment facilitator), and Bohara Susil alias Susheel (harbouring and escape facilitation).



Police said the robbery occurred on February 5 when a Nepali gang targeted a wealthy household. Their modus operandi involved placing an associate as a domestic help to gain access. The maid allegedly conducted a recce of valuables and security arrangements, later allowing two associates into the premises. The accused reportedly gave intoxicating substances to the watchmen and cook before escaping with gold and diamond jewellery worth about ₹1.3 crore in the absence of the house owner and family.



Officials said the gang then dispersed to different locations, seeking shelter, financial support and escape routes towards Nepal. Associates knowingly assisted in harbouring and dealing with stolen property.



Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding masterminds—Jeevan alias Jiban Bahadur Chand, Bhuvan Bhupender Shahi and Debi Kadel alias Bimla. Police suspect a woman based in Nepal orchestrated the offences and is reportedly in custody. Further investigation is ongoing.

