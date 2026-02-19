5 Maoists Killed in Encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border

WARANGAL: At least five Maoists were reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with security forces along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the dense forests of Karreguttalu in Mulugu district early on Thursday.

The encounter took place during a joint search operation in the forest areas of Doli and Jelia villages in Venkata¬puram mandal. The operation was part of ‘Operation Kagar-2’, launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders in the region.

Security personnel from the CRPF, COBRA, Greyhounds and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), numbering around 5,000, participated in the operation in the Karregutta hillocks, considered a stronghold of the banned CPI (Maoist).

According to preliminary reports, the exchange of fire began at dawn when patrolling teams encountered a group of armed Maoists. The identities of the deceased were yet to be officially confirmed. Police sources indicated that those killed were suspected to be members of a Maoist area committee.

Security forces reportedly recovered automatic weapons, literature and other materials from the site.

Police said senior Maoist leaders, including Central Committee member Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji and Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, were believed to have used the Karregutta hillocks as a shelter zone.

In recent weeks, security forces established Forward Operating Bases, including a CRPF 39th Battalion camp near Pamuru in Mulugu district and another in Bijapur district, to curb Maoist movement and supply lines.

Combing operations were continuing in the area till Thursday evening. Officials said the situation was under watch and further details were awaited.