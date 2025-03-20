5 Lakh Students to Take SSC Exams From Today

Hyderabad: The SSC examinations will begin across the state on March 21, where five lakh students are expected to take the test across 2,650 venues. Students are advised to reach their respective examinations by 8.30 am, as gates will be closed at 9.35 am without exception.

"Students will be checked for any prohibited materials before they enter their classrooms. If a question paper is leaked, the QR code will allow us to track where it came from. Surveillance will be strict, and police will be stationed across all venues," Chief Superintendent Uma Devi said.

Multiple security and monitoring measures have been put in place to prevent malpractice and maintain order. To curb cheating and misconduct, 144 flying squads will be monitoring examination halls, and nearby Xerox shops will remain closed.

Prohibitory orders were issued against crowding near examinations to ensure that no unauthorised gatherings take place near the centres. Photo identity cards have been made mandatory for all personnel on duty in order to limit the possibility of unauthorised access.

Inside the examination halls, electronic devices, including mobile phones, are strictly prohibited. CCTV cameras have been installed in chief superintendents' rooms at every location to reinforce monitoring.