5 Km Traffic Jam on NH 65 Near Chityal

Nalgonda: Commuters on National Highway 65 are facing lot of inconvenience due to traffic jams and slow vehicle movement caused by ongoing road expansion works. The problem worsened on Thursday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) failed to drain stagnant rainwater collected in potholes along the construction zones.

Traffic came to a standstill for nearly 5 km near Chityal, where rainwater accumulated under the railway bridge. Travellers were stuck for hours on Saturday before the police intervened to clear the jam and remove vehicles stranded in the water. Flyover construction at Chityal, part of the NH 65 six-lane expansion project, further added to the congestion.

Anticipating heavier traffic from Saturday night, police imposed diversions on NH 65. Vehicles heading to Vijayawada from Hyderabad were rerouted via Pedda Kaparthy and Ramannapet, rejoining the highway near Chityal Police Station to avoid the railway bridge and flyover work site. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad were diverted through Ramannapet and Pedda Kaparthy.

Ongoing expansion works at Choutuppal and Velminedu have also been contributing to the slow movement of traffic on the busy highway.