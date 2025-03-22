5 hurt in Patherghatti arch slab collapse

HYDERABAD: Five persons were injured when a newly renovated arch slab at the entrance of Pathergatti Kaman, which houses a shopping complex near Anand Bhavan, collapsed between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on Thursday. Among the injured, four were women customers, while one was a homeless person. Two of the women sustained severe injuries.

According to Charminar inspector K. Chandra Shekar, the slab collapsed due to an overload of cement and mud during its renovation. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the victims' family members and the police. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. “The police arrived afterwards,” said Satish Naik, owner of Anand Bhavan, talking to Deccan Chronicle.

Zaheer, an eye-witness, stated that the slab fell on women visiting the shopping complex. “The injured women were from Kalapather, Talabkatta and Kothapally,” he said.

All five victims were discharged the same night. However, officials from Asra Hospital confirmed that two of the women had suffered spinal injuries and were advised to get admitted, but they refused. The other two sustained minor head injuries. However, no case has been registered regarding the incident.

When questioned about the collapse, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) denied any involvement in the renovation. “We are only responsible for the beautification of the kaman. The building is privately owned, and the collapse has nothing to do with us,” said the authority’s chief engineer, G. Guruveera.

A Charminar police official stated that the renovation was carried out by either the QQSUDA or the GHMC.

P. Anuradha Reddy, convener of INTACH Hyderabad, called for a detailed inquiry. “This incident is highly concerning. The building houses several jewellery and clothing shops and we need to determine who is responsible for its maintenance. It should either be the shop owners or the GHMC, which has rented the space to them,” she said.