5 Highway Projects Covered Under PMGS-NMP in Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the major infrastructure projects and stretches covered under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan ((PMGS-NMP) in Telangana include five crucial highways infra projects.

He said the development of Jagtial-Karimnagar section covering 59 km, Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section with 132 km, Access controlled Greenfield Regional Expressway on Northern side of Hyderabad covering 162 km, Hyderabad-Panji Corridor from Gudebellur to Junction with NH167 near Mahabubnagar covering 80 km, and Kadur-Hassanpur and Pothulamadugu section with 11 km etc.

Implementation of these projects was subject to appraisal and approval of the Central government, he said in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question raised by Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav.

Yadav sought to know the current status of implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan in Telangana and the key infrastructure projects undertaken under the master plan in the State and their expected timelines for completion.

In reply, Gadkari said the master plan has been launched in the country as a common planning platform for all infrastructure projects including National Highways (NHs) projects with a whole of government approach.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of NHs. All highways development projects in the country including the projects in Telangana are planned in line with Pradhan Mantri (PM) Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) principles.