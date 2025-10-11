5 Held Within 24 Hours for Murder in Godavarikhani

Karimnagar: Police arrested five persons within 24 hours for the murder of a man and seized three motorcycles and the weapons used in the crime in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district, on Saturday.

Briefing the media, assistant commissioner of police M. Ramesh said the accused were identified as Polavena Sandhya Rani, 34, A. Mallaiah, 62, A. Naresh, 37, P. Kumar, 36, and P. Chandu, 26, all residents of Penchikalpet.

The victim, Kota Chiranjeevi, 35, a resident of New Maredubaka village, ran a Mee Seva Centre in Pothana Colony. He became acquainted with Sandhya Rani, the prime accused, when she visited the centre. Later, Chiranjeevi began harassing her through phone calls and messages, allegedly threatening to kill her, her husband, and her parents if she refused to be with him.

About two months ago, Sandhya Rani informed her husband Kumar about the harassment. Chiranjeevi then began threatening Kumar as well, claiming he would kill both of them and ruin their reputation. Although a panchayat was held a month ago to resolve the issue, Chiranjeevi’s behaviour worsened, and he began spreading rumours in Sandhya Rani’s village that they were married and had eloped.

On October 10, Chiranjeevi went to the Samakya office where Sandhya Rani worked and started a quarrel. Sandhya Rani then called her husband Kumar, her brother Naresh, and her father Mallaiah, asking them to confront him. Along with Pidugu Chandu, Naresh’s friend, they attacked Chiranjeevi with an iron rod and a knife, causing fatal injuries that led to his death on the spot.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Kota Ram Charan, police registered a case, launched an investigation, and arrested all five accused.