5 Held In Khammam Fake Pattadar Passbook Racket

NALGONDA: Kusumanchi police in Khammam district on Tuesday arrested a five-member gang for creating fake pattadar passbooks and cheating people to make money.

The arrested were identified as Kotha Jeevan Reddy (53), a native of Jakkepally in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district; Konduri Karthik (36) from Garla Bayyaram, Mahbubabad district; Paripatti Sai Kushal (28), a resident of Teachers Colony, Palvancha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district; Jakkapalli Varaprasad (39), a resident of Indira Nagar Colony, Lakshmi Devipalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem district; and Nandamuri Laxman Rao (43), a native of Bokkalagadda, Khammam, and owner of AK Printings.

Based on a complaint filed by a farmer from Jakkepally, Kallaem Anji Reddy, Kusumanchi police registered a case and arrested the accused. Police also seized 10 fake pattadar passbooks from the gang, who had been collecting money from farmers by promising to secure genuine passbooks while issuing forged ones.

Kusumanchi sub-inspector K. Nagaraju appealed to the public to report to the police if they had been cheated by the gang.