5 Held Impersonating As ACB Officers To Extort Officials

WARANGAL: The Task Force Police, along with officials of the Mills Colony Police Station, arrested five members of a gang accused of extorting money from government officials by impersonating Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers. Five mobile phones were seized from their possession in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Sharing details with the media, Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh said the main accused, Rachampalli Srinivas, 45, also known as Mangala Srinu or Vasu, a resident of Sathya Sai Puttaparthi district in Andhra Pradesh, posed as an ACB deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Srinivas, along with the other four accused, J.R. Naveen, M. Ravinder, Murali, and N. Prasanna, all residents of Karnataka, targeted government employees, especially those in senior positions or nearing retirement. They would call the victims, claim that their names were linked to corruption cases, and threaten them with arrest unless they paid money.

The gang recently extorted ₹9.96 lakh from Tummala Jaipal Reddy, a Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Warangal transport department. His complaint led to the investigation.

So far, 19 cases have been registered against the gang across Telangana (9 cases) and Andhra Pradesh (10 cases), with the total extortion amount estimated at over ₹50 lakh. Police have launched a manhunt for three absconding suspects, Surya Prakash, Tatimarri Venu, and Kothakota Ramana.

Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh appreciated and rewarded the Task Force and Mills Colony Police teams for their excellent work in nabbing the sophisticated gang.