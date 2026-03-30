5 Get Seven Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Ganja Case

Karimnagar: The First Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced five persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for cultivation and sale of ganja. Judge S. Narayana also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of the convicts after finding them guilty under the NDPS Act.

The main accused, Soyam Raju, 40, of Adilabad district, was found to have cultivated ganja in his cotton fields. The other convicts, Pala Raj Kumar, Bommidi Sai Chand, Bala Naresh and Koluguri Sai Srujan, were arrested on December 23, 2022, near Nookapalli while allegedly procuring the contraband.

Police seized about 1.25 kg of dried ganja during the operation.

Jagtial District SP Ashok Kumar said the judgment would act as a deterrent against drug-related offences. “The police department remains vigilant against the supply and consumption of narcotics, which pose a grave threat to the youth,” he said.

He also commended the investigation and prosecution teams, including Mallial SI Chiranjeevi and Public Prosecutor Narsaiah, for securing the conviction.