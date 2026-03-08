5 Children Go Missing In Two Cases In Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Five children have gone missing in two separate incidents in Kamareddy town, prompting police to launch a search operation using CCTV footage and special teams.

According to police, two cousins — Simhadri and Vijay from Gosangi Colony — went out of their house on Friday but did not return. Their parents searched nearby areas and relatives’ houses before lodging a complaint with the police.In another incident, three sisters — Seepath, Ayat and Mariyam — from RB Nagar Colony went with their father, an auto driver, to a nearby shop on Saturday morning. After buying snacks, they told their father they would return home on their own, following which he left towards the old bus stand.However, when the children did not reach home even after two hours, their mother informed the father, who then realised they had not returned. As the children remained missing by evening, the parents filed a complaint at the Kamareddy town police station.Kamareddy sub-division ASP Chaitanya Reddy, town CI Narahari and rural CI Raman visited the area and supervised the search operation.Police have formed three teams and are examining CCTV footage to trace the children.Superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra said the police were investigating both cases and efforts were under way to trace the missing children. “Police teams are searching for the missing children using CCTV footage. In two separate cases, efforts are underway to trace them,” he said.