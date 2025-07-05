5 Cars To Hyderabad Collide On NH-65

Nalgonda:In a multi-vehicle collision, five cars travelling towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada were involved in a rear-end crash on National Highway 65 at Reddibavi in Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir district, in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

The accident occurred when the first car in the sequence applied sudden brakes, causing the four vehicles behind it to collide with each other. Police reached the spot and regulated traffic to prevent further congestion.