5 Cars Reduced To Ashes In Midnight Blaze

Telangana
27 Jan 2026 11:05 PM IST

Multiple fire appliances, including a water tender from Amberpet, a mini pump tender from Assembly, and a water bowser, were rushed to the spot: Reports

Five cars were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Decent Denting Works workshop, Vijaynagar Colony, early Tuesday — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Five cars were gutted in a fire that broke out at Decent Denting Works workshop in Vijaynagar Colony in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to assistant district fire officer (ADFO) Yugandhar Prasad, the distress call was received at 3.40 am. Multiple fire appliances, including a water tender from Amberpet, a mini pump tender from Assembly, and a water bowser, were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 4.10 am.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit in a transformer close to the cars. The extent of property damage is yet to be assessed. A senior fire official said: Prompt response and coordinated efforts of the personnel helped in quickly controlling the situation and minimising losses.” Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

