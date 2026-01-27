5 Cars Reduced To Ashes In Midnight Blaze

HYDERABAD: Five cars were gutted in a fire that broke out at Decent Denting Works workshop in Vijaynagar Colony in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to assistant district fire officer (ADFO) Yugandhar Prasad, the distress call was received at 3.40 am. Multiple fire appliances, including a water tender from Amberpet, a mini pump tender from Assembly, and a water bowser, were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 4.10 am.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit in a transformer close to the cars. The extent of property damage is yet to be assessed. A senior fire official said: “Prompt response and coordinated efforts of the personnel helped in quickly controlling the situation and minimising losses.” Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.