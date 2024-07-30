4K Farmers Committed Suicide Under BRS Rule: Cong

Hyderabad: Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham on Tuesday said that as many as 4,000 farmers died by suicide during the then BRS government due to the implementation of anti-farmer policies.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Veeresham alleged that the agriculture sector was neglected by the BRS government during their 10-year tenure. The MLA said that the BRS government failed to provide financial assistance for farmers at the right time.

“When the Congress government came to power in Telangana, it was committed to fulfil the promises to waive off farm loans. The government allocated more than 70,000 crore for the agriculture sector in the Budget which will help the farmers for smooth conduct of their regular cultivation in the state,” Veeresham said.

“The then BRS government opted for unscientific methods on agriculture and farmers and it was impacted badly on the agriculture sector. The previous government announced Rythu Bima but no farmer obtained benefits under the scheme in ten years. The BRS government during their tenure directed the farmers not to cultivate thin rice. The previous government decision made farmers choose other options in cultivation,” the legislator added.