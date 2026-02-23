492 Motorists Booked in Drunken Driving Drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a two-day special drive against drunken driving to ensure road safety. During the special drive, as many as 492 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Among them, 412 were bikers, 29 were three-wheeler drivers, and 51 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers. The drive was conducted from February 20 and 21.

The motorists registered 30-50 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels in 109 cases, while 51-100 in 205 cases, and 101-150 in 97 cases. Motorists registered 151-200 BAC levels in 47 cases, while 201-250 19 cases, 251-300 in four cases and 300 above in 11 cases

The traffic police reiterated that there will be zero tolerance towards drunk and drive violations. Such special enforcement drives will continue in the interest of public safety. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.