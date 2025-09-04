49 Teachers To Receive State Awards

HYDERABAD: The state government has selected 49 teachers out of 161 nominations for the Best Teacher Awards to be presented on Teachers’ Day at Shilpakala Vedhika, Shilparamam. The director of school education on Thursday released the list of awardees from government, aided, and model schools, as well as from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs).

According to the order, 10 teachers were chosen in the gazetted headmaster and principal category from in an around the city out of the 19 nominated statewide. The awardees include Ch. Shankar of ZPHS Borgaon in Nizamabad; P. Nirmala Jyothi of ZPHS Maryala in Yadadri Bhongir; and N. Thara Singh, Principal of TGR School and Junior College, Medak.

Twenty-one school assistants, LFL headmasters, physical directors and PGTs will also be honoured. Among them is Avusula Bhanu Prakash of ZPHS Lalgadi Malakpet in Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

Twelve teachers were recognised under the secondary grade teacher, language pandit and physical education teacher category. Notable awardees include Dantala Sudhakara Rao of MPPS Chenuru in Khammam and H.N. Manimala, PGT (English) at TGR School, Borabanda (Girls), Hyderabad.

Three teachers from aided schools also feature in the list. Two teachers from Telangana Model Schools were chosen: G. Shiva Krishna, PGT (Zoology) of PMSHRI Telangana Model School, Jagtial; and Jaoi Praveen, TGT (Science) of TGMS Kasipet, Mancherial.