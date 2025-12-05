 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

49 Indigo Flights Likely to be Cancelled From Hyderabad

Telangana
5 Dec 2025 11:36 AM IST

Similarly, 43 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day

49 Indigo Flights Likely to be Cancelled From Hyderabad
x
Passengers stranded at Hyderabad Airport

HYDERABAD: As many as 49 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from here on Friday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

Similarly, 43 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.

A chaotic situation prevailed at the airport for the second consecutive day on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
RGIA airport IndiGo flights 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X