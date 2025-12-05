49 Indigo Flights Likely to be Cancelled From Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 49 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from here on Friday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

Similarly, 43 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.

A chaotic situation prevailed at the airport for the second consecutive day on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication.