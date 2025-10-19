480 Booked in Cyberabad’s Weekend Drunk-Driving Crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, apprehending 480 offenders across various vehicle categories.

According to officials, 371 were two-wheeler riders, 19 three-wheeler drivers, 85 four-wheeler motorists, and 5 heavy vehicle operators.

Based on Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels, 423 offenders registered readings between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 38 between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 19 between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All violators will be produced before the Court.

The Cyberabad Police cautioned that drunk driving is a serious offence, warning that if a person in an inebriated state causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 — Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder — which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine.

In the previous week (October 13–18, 2025), a total of 372 cases were disposed of in court. Of these, 357 persons were fined, 15 were sentenced to jail, and 20 were assigned social service. Jail sentences included one person jailed for one day, twelve for two days, and two for three days.