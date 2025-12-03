478 Agniveers Take Part in Passing Out Parade in Secunderabad AOC

Hyderabad: The passing out parade of Agniveer Batch was conducted on Wednesday at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre in Secunderabad.

A total of 478 Agniveers completed 31 weeks of basic and advanced military training that began on May 1 under the Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Defence Ministry in June 2022.

The ceremony took place at the RU Parade Ground, where the Agniveers showcased their marching skills and took the oath to officially join the Army Ordnance Corps. The event highlighted their discipline, endurance and commitment, marking the end of a rigorous training schedule designed to prepare them for frontline duties. Col K Shaji, Officiating Commandant of the AOC Centre, reviewed the parade. He congratulated the Agniveers for successfully completing their training and urged them to carry forward the values of courage and service as they begin their careers in the Army. He also praised the instructors for their efforts in shaping the recruits into capable soldiers and thanked the parents for supporting their sons in choosing a life of national service



